Carol J. Myers

Beloved wife of Edward Myers. Loving mom of Phillip and Sandy Myers, Deborah and Jeffrey Szela, and Paul and Kandace Myers. Dear grammy of Courtney Myers, Lauren Myers, Tabbitha Anderson, and Lucas Myers. Preceded in death by her parents Dick and Ruth Bretveld.

Visitation Friday, September 10, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home with Pastor Chester Wrice and Pastor Bill Hall officiating. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park – Crown Point, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com