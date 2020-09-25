× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol J. Ooms

DEMOTTE, IN — Carol J. Ooms, 86, of DeMotte, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell. She was born December 24, 1933, in Kalamazoo, MI, the daughter of Edward and Anne (Vander Klok) Homan.

Carol was a graduate of Kalamazoo Christian High School and attended Calvin College. She married the love of her life, Dr. Raymond F. Ooms, on August 10, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2017.

Carol was a member of Immanuel United Reformed Church. Through the years she was very active in her church and spent many hours volunteering at her children's schools. She loved gardening, cooking for her family, and flying with her husband. Along with her husband, Raymond, she was a member of the Gideons International and the Midwest Navioneers.

Carol is survived by her children, Scott (Vikki) Ooms, Kevin (Joni) Ooms, Lisa (Don) Hoekstra, Stacey (Rudy) Tolkamp and spouse (Kalli) of deceased son David Ooms; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne; husband, Ray; and son, David Ooms.