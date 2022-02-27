SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carol J. Rudd (nee Busch) age 75, of Schererville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Jill (James) Szerlak, Michael Rudd, David Rudd, and Jason Rudd; beloved grandchildren: Taylor Hughes (Jon Blankman), Brian Hughes, and Jenna Hughes; precious great-grandchild, Grayson; sister, Sherry (Gene) Panozz; nephews: Kevin Panozzo and Jeff Panozzo. Preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Dorothy Busch.

Carol lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved hosting holidays where she would cook meals and enjoy being together with everyone in her family.

Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paladin, www.paladin.care