EAST CHICAGO, IN - Carol J. Toth (nee Kerner), age 86, of East Chicago passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on May 18, 1934. Beloved wife of late Robert C. Toth, Sr. for 61 years. Loving mother of Sally (Donald) Johnson, Robert (Janet) Toth, Jr., Jeffrey (late Tammara) Toth, Wendy (Richard M. Kula) Toth. Proud grandma of 11 and great-grandma of 14. Cherished sister to Arlene (late John) Schaffenberger, and to late Fred (Joan) Kerner. Dearest daughter of late Fred and late Mildred Kerner (nee Riesebeck). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Carol graduated from George Rogers Clark in Hammond in 1952. Go Pioneers! She was a member of Centenary Methodist in North Hammond and later Woodmar Methodist Churches, where she sang in the choir and participated in Woman's Circle. She worked at Allen's Dairy Queen in East Chicago for many years and it brought her much enjoyment. Upon retirement, Carol and her husband, Bob loved traveling the country in their motorhome. She loved fishing on the Mississippi River in WI with dear friends. Carol was a great lover of her furry friends, especially her backyard birds. Cardinals were her favorite. She lived a beautiful life and will be missed by all that knew her.

Visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, 46322 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Esta Rosario officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to AseraCare Hospice would be appreciated. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillisidefhcares.com