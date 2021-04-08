PORTAGE, IN - Carol Jane Biel (nee Kellen), age 79 of Portage passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born on April 23, 1941 in Gary, IN to the late Neil and Marie Kellen. Carol had resided in Chesterton, Portage and Tennessee. She was a homemaker and had also worked as a Secretary for the Chesterton Parks Department. Carol loved collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and teddy bears. She also enjoyed cooking and loved watching Westerns.