April 23, 1941 - April 6, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Carol Jane Biel (nee Kellen), age 79 of Portage passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born on April 23, 1941 in Gary, IN to the late Neil and Marie Kellen. Carol had resided in Chesterton, Portage and Tennessee. She was a homemaker and had also worked as a Secretary for the Chesterton Parks Department. Carol loved collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and teddy bears. She also enjoyed cooking and loved watching Westerns.
She is survived by four children: Steven Biel of Portage, IN; William (Nancy) Biel of Weeki Wachee, FL; Sandra (Mike) Davis of TN; Catherine Childress of Portage, IN; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years William Biel, one sister, Marie Kellen, and one brother James "Jim" Kellen.
Cremation will take place with REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Hobart Chapel.