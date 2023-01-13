April 1, 1938 - Jan. 11, 2023

CHESTERTON, IN - Carol Jean Bachman, age 84 of Chesterton, IN, formerly of the East Side of Chicago, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023. She was born on April 1, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Gordon and Emily (Korniek) Schupp, both of whom preceded her in death.

On February 17, 1962, she married the love of her life, Arthur "Carl" Bachman, who survives in Chesterton, IN. She is also survived by her sons: Paul (Stacy) Bachman, Larry (Kelly) Bachman, Matt (Carmen) Bachman, and David Bachman; her granddaughters: Allison (Nathan Brock), Caroline, Carlee, Brigid, Madison, and Natalee; her great-grandchild, Ella Brock; her sister, Geri Kustwin; and by her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her child, Kevin O'Neill.

Carol was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N Calumet Road, Chesterton, IN, with Father Jon Plavcan officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

