Feb. 26, 1941 - Apr. 11, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Carol Jean Najzer, age 80, of Portage passed away at 2:34 a.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her home with her family right beside her.

She was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1941, in Gary, IN to the late Elizabeth Fairbarin and Homer Purdy. In 1976, in Portage she married Julius Najzer, whom she preceded in death.

Carol was known for her love for cooking, camping, quilting, her flowers, and her love for helping people. Whenever someone was over, she always made sure they left with a full stomach. She had a heart of gold.

For over 20 years Carol would hold weekly bible studies with members from the former Portage Christian Fellowship Church.

She had worked at Fegley Middle School cafeteria, The Blaze Drive, and home babysitting.

She loved having family over for all the holidays and hosting different events. She also loved her five grandcats: Anniversary, Yellow, Michael, Cooney and Mike.