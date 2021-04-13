Feb. 26, 1941 - Apr. 11, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Carol Jean Najzer, age 80, of Portage passed away at 2:34 a.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her home with her family right beside her.
She was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1941, in Gary, IN to the late Elizabeth Fairbarin and Homer Purdy. In 1976, in Portage she married Julius Najzer, whom she preceded in death.
Carol was known for her love for cooking, camping, quilting, her flowers, and her love for helping people. Whenever someone was over, she always made sure they left with a full stomach. She had a heart of gold.
For over 20 years Carol would hold weekly bible studies with members from the former Portage Christian Fellowship Church.
She had worked at Fegley Middle School cafeteria, The Blaze Drive, and home babysitting.
She loved having family over for all the holidays and hosting different events. She also loved her five grandcats: Anniversary, Yellow, Michael, Cooney and Mike.
Surviving are her husband, Julius Najzer of Portage; two sons: Julius A. Najzer of Portage and Ted (Ashley) Najzer of Portage; granddaughter, Destiny Williams of Paxton; sister Judy Wenzel; all her nieces: Karen (Chris) Cohoon, Kathy Wenzel, Rhonda (Jamie) Cross, Carolyn Winandy, Mariah (John) Weltner, Laura Testani, Jodi Purdy; all her nephews: Jimmer (Lynn) Wenzel, David Wenzel, Steve Wenzel, Daniel Wenzel, Allen Wenzel, Mike Winanady, Billy Winandy, Ed Mitchell, Tim (Julie) Purdy, Sean Purdy, Raymond (Stephanie) Purdy, Jeremy (Angel) Goings; cousins: Lisa (Dave) Zottneck, Sharon Shalerno, Sandra Simons, Sheri (Eric) Egolf, Denise Richmond; and best fiend Sherry (John) Spychaj. Extended family including: Jason (April) Chontos, Stephanie (Ricky) Chontos-Perrine and Mellissa (Evan) Potts. And the rest of her family. Not to forget all her friends who to Carol, were all her family.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Fairbarin, Homer Purdy; sisters Virginia (Bill) Winandy; Donna Mae (Butch) Mitchell; brothers Homer (Ellen) Purdy; Warren Purdy; Larry (Rue) Purdy; and Don Purdy.
Visitation for Carol will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at McCool Cemetery in Portage. www.burnsfuneral.com. She loved her faith in Jesus and her family.