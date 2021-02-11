Dec. 26, 1937 - Feb. 5, 2021
FORT WAYNE, IN - Carol Jean Rinehart, 83, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Monticello passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Lutheran Life of Pine Valley in Fort Wayne.
She was born on December 26, 1937 in Michigan City to Frank and Hilda (Pagels) Jaroch. On October 5, 1957 she married Rob Randall Rinehart at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City and he preceded in death October 30, 2019.
Carol was a graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City. She was primarily a homemaker. Prior to her marriage she worked at Joy Manufacturing and worked at Repo Graphics and Customation in Michigan City. After moving to Monticello, she was employed with the C.D.C.
Carol was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, first at St. Paul Lutheran in Michigan City, then St. Mark's Lutheran in Albion, and finally New Hope in Monticello.
Carol was active with all three churches, and her sorority, and her extension club in Albion as well as the MNO Extension Club in Monticello. As a youth at St. Paul Lutheran, she was a member of the Lutheran League, and later as an adult, she was involved also with the Holiday Workshops where she did many chalk and paint art murals.
She and her late husband had a passion for Scouting. She was a Girl Scout Leader in Michigan City and Albion. Carol "Bunny" was a lifetime Boy Scout member receiving many chapter, district, and national awards. Her highest national included the Silver Beaver Award. She was a member of the International Order of Rainbow Girls and received the Grand Cross of Color for her outstanding service. She was most proud of the many parade float constructions she and Rob helped the Scouts, 4-H, Lions Clubs, Clark Equipment, and Monon Trailer create.
She enjoyed painting, sewing, needlepointing, crocheting, gardening, and many other crafts. She crocheted many lap blankets for the VA.
She cherished her family and enjoyed crafts and baking with her children but mostly with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Surviving are her children: Jean Ann (Michael) Bixler of Battle Creek, MI, Jeff (Ann) Rinehart of OK, Patricia (Phillip) Miller of Ft. Wayne, and Carrie Rinehart (companion, Keith Snowberger) of Buck Creek; grandchildren: Maggie (Kyle) Campbell, Greggory Bixler, Christopher Tipsword, Kristy (Michael) Buckner, Kayla Rinehart, Victoria Miller, and Kristine Miller; great grandchildren: Spencer, Breanna, Severous and Rylie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Rinehart; and siblings: Doris Davis and Eugene Jaroch.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. (EDT), on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNRAL HOME of Monticello. Memorial services will follow at 3pm at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson or to Aktion Club in Monticello.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.