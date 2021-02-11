Dec. 26, 1937 - Feb. 5, 2021

FORT WAYNE, IN - Carol Jean Rinehart, 83, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Monticello passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Lutheran Life of Pine Valley in Fort Wayne.

She was born on December 26, 1937 in Michigan City to Frank and Hilda (Pagels) Jaroch. On October 5, 1957 she married Rob Randall Rinehart at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City and he preceded in death October 30, 2019.

Carol was a graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City. She was primarily a homemaker. Prior to her marriage she worked at Joy Manufacturing and worked at Repo Graphics and Customation in Michigan City. After moving to Monticello, she was employed with the C.D.C.

Carol was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, first at St. Paul Lutheran in Michigan City, then St. Mark's Lutheran in Albion, and finally New Hope in Monticello.

Carol was active with all three churches, and her sorority, and her extension club in Albion as well as the MNO Extension Club in Monticello. As a youth at St. Paul Lutheran, she was a member of the Lutheran League, and later as an adult, she was involved also with the Holiday Workshops where she did many chalk and paint art murals.