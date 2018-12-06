DYER, IN - Carol, age 80 formerly of the east side of Chicago, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Franciscan Munster Hospital. She was born June 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Shea) Welch. She is survived by her daughters, Rose (Robert) Oljace, Linda (Marcus) Jordan of Dyer, IN, son James (Helen) Staley of Whiting, IN, and son-in-law Ronald Powell; grandchildren, Christtina Powell (Eugene Stewart), Jason Powell, Robert Costello, Christopher Costello, Aubrie (Steven) DeYoung, Katherine (Matthew) Cudzilo, Robert (Hayley) Oljace, James Staley, Danielle Costello (Nick Zurawski), Michael Oljace, Monica Oljace (Ryan Johnson), and Ryan Oljace; great grandchildren, Symone, Mya, Wyatt, Ace, Bentley, Ella, and Owen. Preceded in death by daughter, Debra Powell and great grandson, Christopher Powell. Dearest sister of Carl Welch, Daniel (Lois) Welch, the late Shirley Mae Welch, the late George Welch, the late William (late Grace), and the late Robert (late Charlotte) Welch. Carol leaves behind many nieces and nephews that affectionately called her 'Aunt Sis' and her loving canine companion 'Girl'.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 8, 2018 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307 with the Rev. Mark R. Peres officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 7, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM and at 9:00 AM Saturday December 8, 2018 until time of service.
Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She was an animal lover who compassionately helped rescue many cats. She enjoyed the hunt for a bargain, thrifting, and sharing her finds with her loved ones. Other hobbies were genealogy and dining out with friends and family. Carol will be missed by all who knew and loved her.