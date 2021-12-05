 Skip to main content
HIGHLAND, IN - Carol Kaminsky, 75, of Highland, IN passed away December 2nd peacefully in her daughter's arms after a 4 day fight following a fall. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years Robert Kaminsky, her parents John and Anna Balog and brother, John Balog of Massachusetts. She is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah (Ted) Schreier; devoted grandsons: Christopher R and Alexander J Schreier; brother, Robert Balog (Kathy) Carlsbad CA; and ever faithful and loving great grand dogs Cora (Poopsie #1), Greta (Poopsie #2) and Melon (Poopsie #3).

She was retired from the banking industry, a few being Concordia Federal and Centier. Carol will be greatly missed by family and friends and her beloved orange riding lawn mower since she was ALWAYS on it with her purple bandanna and aviator glasses due to her love of yard work and gardening.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday December 7th at Our Lady of Grace Church 3005 Highway Av. Highland, IN. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the start of Mass at 10:30 a.m.

