Carol Kay Zippel

Oct. 1, 1942 — May 5, 2021

LaCROSSE, IN — Carol Kay Zippel, 78, of LaCrosse, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born October 1, 1942, to Charles and Ina Mae (Bruder) Heinold and graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1960.

On March 18, 1961, she married David Zippel who preceded her in death in 2015. Survivors include their children, Randy (Cindy) Zippel, Andrea "Ann" Weinkauff and Rodney (Traci) Zippel, all of Wanatah; brothers, Clyde Heinold, of Wanatah, and Gary (Sandy) Heinold, of Pine Village, IN; grandchildren: Justin (Amanda) Zippel, Travis (Karissa) Zippel, Brent (Kim) Weinkauff, Dalton Weinkauff and Casey (Jake) Bough; stepgrandchildren, Nick, Nolan and Noel Boubourekas; and great-grandchildren, Brooke and Parker. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores "Jean" (George) Singleton; and sister-in-law, Donna Heinold.

A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Faith Methodist Cemetery, Wanatah. Memorial donations may be made to the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department.