{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Carol Keilman age 74, passed away October 26, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1945 in Gary, IN.

She is survived by two sons: Brian (Saandra Cargajal) and Kristian; two daughters: Tracy McKenzie (Michael Leslie), and Kelly Keilman; one grandson: Larkin McKenzie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Keilman.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Carol attended St. Thomas More Church where a Mass of Christian burial will trake place on November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Donations can be made in her memory to: Share Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.