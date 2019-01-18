SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carol Keyl age 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Keyl; daughter, Deanna (Kevin) Mahoney; four grandchildren, Ryan Keyl, Cody (Lisa) Kozina, Austin Mahoney and Erin Mahoney and two great granddaughters, Annistyn and Everly.
On June 3, 1961 she married the love of her life, Bob and together they raised two children. Carol was a member of the Arts and Environment team and a hospitality Minister at St. Michael Church. Carol was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (1 W. Wilhelm Street Schererville, IN) with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating beginning with prayers at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, January 20, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN.