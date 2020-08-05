You have permission to edit this article.
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Carol L. Grimler (nee Johnson), 81 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John F. Grimler; daughter, Nancy (Randy) Norris of Wanatah, IN; brother in-law, Ed (Lil) Grimler; sister in-law, Dolly Grimler; cousins, Glenda, Faye and Doug Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Lovell Johnson, and in-laws, Ed and Amanda Grimler, Will and Margaret Gaskell, Robert and Vernon Grimler.

Private cremation services were provided by FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indiananpolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.

