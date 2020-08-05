EAST CHICAGO, IN — Carol L. Grimler (nee Johnson), 81 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John F. Grimler; daughter, Nancy (Randy) Norris of Wanatah, IN; brother in-law, Ed (Lil) Grimler; sister in-law, Dolly Grimler; cousins, Glenda, Faye and Doug Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Lovell Johnson, and in-laws, Ed and Amanda Grimler, Will and Margaret Gaskell, Robert and Vernon Grimler.