WHITING, IN - Carol L. Palla (nee Garreffa) 70 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of 28 years to Linden R. Palla; loving mother of Michael Cox; cherished grandmother of Michael Cox, Jr., Melissa Fitzgerald and Christian Cox; adoring great grandma of five; dearest sister of Earl, Linda, Douglas, Edward and David Garreffa and the late Charlie and John Garreffa and Shirley Jones; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00AM at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Paul Vale of the New Life Christian Church, Whiting, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00-8:00PM; (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Carol Palla was born on November 18, 1951 to Charlie and Virginia (Brzinski) Garreffa. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1969. Carol loved to go fishing and shoot pool. She had participated with many billiard leagues in Northwest Indiana. A devoted wife and mother, Carol will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Rd., Westville, IN 46391, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400