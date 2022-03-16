July 21, 1930 - March 11, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - On Friday, March 11, 2022 Carol Largus, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 91. Carol was born on July 21, 1930, in Hammond, IN, to Carlos and Lucille Myers.

Carol had a passion for travel, fashion, golf, playing bridge with all of her wonderful friends, and spending time with her family. She was a resident of the town of Munster for over 60 years and spent her Friday nights in the stands supporting the Munster Football Team. She was known for her positive attitude, quick wit and kind spirit.

Carol was preceded in the death by her father, Carlos and her mother, Lucille; as well as her husband, Pete Largus; and sister, Phylis Dykstra.

She is survived by her son, Tom Largus (Dawn Largus); her granddaughter, Christina Gurrola (Claudio Gurrola); her four great-granddaughters: Ida Frkovic, Camila Gurrola, Sofia Gurrola and Emma Gurrola; and her nephew Ed (Karen) Dykstra.

She took great joy in her granddaughter, Christina and spending time with all of her great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a short service beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area.