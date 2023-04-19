Carol Lee Thompson

Nov. 2, 1946 - April 13, 2023

GARY, IN - Carol Lee Thompson, 76, of Gary, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Carol was born in New London, Connecticut on November 2, 1946. She was born into the arms of Clark and Madelyne Slater (McKusick).

Carol spent most of her childhood in Florida and Texas. Once in Texas, that is where she resided until she was married and then moved up to Indiana.

Carol fought a long and hard fight to live for her children. She made her transition from this life to her eternal rest in Heaven. What she left behind for us was the numerous cherished memories. Carol loved her children, family, and neighbors alike. Through the East Chicago (Wishing Well Restaurant), Highland (Zorbas Restaurant), and Black Oak (Colonial Tap) area, Carol was a waitress and bartender. She inherited the gift of gab and with her genuine heart for others was able to make so many people smile.

Carol loved to bowl. One year she even made it down to State with her team and they even placed 3rd. Carol's highlight throughout her bowling career was that she bowled one perfect game. Another thing that Carol loved to do was sell Avon. One of her favorite parts about selling Avon was being able to visit her friends while she made the deliveries.

Carol had a strong faith in God, which carried her through her tough times. She attended the Hammond Baptist Church with her family for many years until her health kept her home.

Carol got diagnosed with Alzheimer's in her early 50's. She fought a long, hard battle and was so strong. She beat the odds time and time again, to say she was blessed would be an understatement.

Carol is survived by her three brothers, Ernest J. Richard Jr. (Ellie), Larry Richard, and John Bass who all reside in Florida. (All who were stolen away in her youth.)

Carol has five children Katherine Bellinger (Melvin), Highland, IN, Michael Trevino, Fort Atkinson, WI, Sandra Trevino-Cox (Joseph), Gary, IN, Rodolfo Trevino Jr. (Heather), Fort Atkinson, WI, and Andrew Trevino (Cynthia), Gary, IN.

Carol was blessed with (14) grandchildren. Matthew and Mark Cox. Tracy Johnson. McCoy Dickerson. Kristy, KC, Rodney II, and Kodi Heston. Rodolfo III, Austin, and Tristin Trevino. Noah, Everly, and Emercyn Trevino.

Carol was also blessed with (13) great-grandchildren.

Carol never had the pleasure of knowing three nieces and eight grand nieces and nephews.

Carol is preceded in death by her father, Clark R. Slater. Birth mother, Madelyn E. Mckusick. Mother, Carolyn R. Slater. Her first husband Rodolfo A. Trevino. Her husband, Douglas M. Thompson. Her brother, John H. Slater. Her sister, Michelle Bass, who was the sister she also wanted but never knew.

A funeral service will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. Nancy Delprado will be officiating the service from 5:00 - 6:00 PM.