KOUTS, IN—Carol Louise Lawrence (nee Billerbeck), age 77, of Kouts, IN, passed away on December 14, 2022. Carol was a graduate of Wanatah High School Class of 1963 and attended South Bend Business College. She was an avid accordion player and also liked to play the organ. Carol enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and couponing. She also loved traveling and RVing. Carol had a soft spot for her many Boston Terriers. One of her favorite activities was playing cards on the weekends with friends.