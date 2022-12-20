KOUTS, IN—Carol Louise Lawrence (nee Billerbeck), age 77, of Kouts, IN, passed away on December 14, 2022. Carol was a graduate of Wanatah High School Class of 1963 and attended South Bend Business College. She was an avid accordion player and also liked to play the organ. Carol enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and couponing. She also loved traveling and RVing. Carol had a soft spot for her many Boston Terriers. One of her favorite activities was playing cards on the weekends with friends.
Carol is survived by her husband, Glenn Lawrence; children: Dan Lawrence and Kim (Rich) Stewart; sisters: Marilyn (Green) Risner and Phyllis (Carey) Gorski; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera and Howard Billerbeck and her son, Steven Lawrence.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. John Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 West, Wanatah, IN. Pastor Joel Zipay officiating.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com