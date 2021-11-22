Carol Lynn (Lafferty) Durfee

April 11, 1957 - Nov. 19, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Carol Lynn (Lafferty) Durfee, age 64, of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born on April 11, 1957 in Gary, IN to James and Marie (Schweitzer) Lafferty, who preceded her in death.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of almost 46 years, Dwayne Durfee; two daughters: Cristal Lynn Durfee, Amber (Alex) Szmutko; son, Michael Durfee; two grandsons; Christopher and John; two granddaughters: Caitlynn and Amina.

Carol graduated from Wheeler High School, class of 1975. She was a loving mother and took care of her family, especially her kids and grandkids.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Feline Community Network at www.felinecommunitynetwork.org To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.