Carol Lynne Van Senus
VALPARAISO, IN — Carol Lynne Van Senus, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born January 8, 1940, in Chicago to Raymond and Mildred (Anderson) Brobst.
Carol was a graduate of Valparaiso University with a degree in education. She married John Van Senus on November 18, 1961. While raising her two sons, Carol was very active in her community and with Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a member of Delta Theta Tau, Altar Guild, the community food pantry and the Messenger Assembly. Carol had a zest for life. She enjoyed the outdoors, travel, especially her time at Bear Lake, MI, staying active and spending time with family and friends. Carol had an inner strength, a strong will and determination to live life to the fullest. These are the qualities that served her well, especially in the challenges of recent years.
Survivors include her sons, John (Debbie) Van Senus, of Fishers, IN, and Charlie (Carole) Van Senus, of Valparaiso, IN; brother, Charles (Christine) Brobst, of Orland Park, IL; grandchildren: Heather, Morgan, Caitlyn and Alex (Sara) Van Senus; and her loving companion of many years, Mel Bohlmann. She was preceded in death by her husband John, in 2003.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, IN, with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m., the Rev. Andrew Fields officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Immanuel Lutheran Church food pantry.
