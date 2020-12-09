Carol Lynne Van Senus

Carol was a graduate of Valparaiso University with a degree in education. She married John Van Senus on November 18, 1961. While raising her two sons, Carol was very active in her community and with Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a member of Delta Theta Tau, Altar Guild, the community food pantry and the Messenger Assembly. Carol had a zest for life. She enjoyed the outdoors, travel, especially her time at Bear Lake, MI, staying active and spending time with family and friends. Carol had an inner strength, a strong will and determination to live life to the fullest. These are the qualities that served her well, especially in the challenges of recent years.