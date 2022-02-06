Carol M. Tuesdale

MUNSTER, IN - Carol M. Truesdale, 86 of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Joseph) Liszka; son, Timothy (Debbie) Truesdale; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, James (Mary) Andrews; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2008; son, William Truesdale and sister, Beverly Messino.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated.

Carol was a former employee of Marshall Fields. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Carol will be truly missed by all who knew her.