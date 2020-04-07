VALPARAISO, IN - Carol McMichael, 82, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born October 13, 1937 in Wichita, KS to Lyle E. and Helen M. A. (Pavlasek) Carr and graduated from Regina High School in Cincinnati, OH. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and had taught CCD classes and Bible studies for many years at the churches where she had belonged. Volunteering to work polling places and many other charities fulfilled her. She enjoyed playing tennis and bridge with her husband and friends, especially the winters in Florida. Dancing, hosting parties and perfecting the art of socialization contributed greatly to her husband's success, all of which she gracefully loved to do.