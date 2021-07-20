Carol (nee Tyring) Brown

Dec. 29, 1940 - July 18, 2021
CROWN POINT - Carol Brown (nee Tyring), age 80, of Crown Point, passed away at 3:28 AM, on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
During the past few years, and until her last breath, Carol withstood the effects of congestive heart failure with determination and optimism. She died in the arms of her loving husband, surrounded by her adoring family. Her love for her family, including her siblings and their families, will always be remembered.
Carol graduated from Petersburg High School. From there she attended Oakland City University, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education, with a focus on Social Studies and Art. Later in life, she also attended Purdue Calumet University, pursuing early childhood education. Carol was a teacher's teacher. She would teach all day, and then prepare for several hours each night. She had a second to none ability to combine art with history. She loved seeing children excited and motivated about learning. During her career in education, she taught at various schools: Hobart Township (3rd), Jane Ball Elementary in Cedar Lake, Crown Point (K-6), Holy Trinity School (K) in Merrillville, and Children First Learning Center in Crown Point. She also voluntarily taught Art for eight years at Trinity Lutheran School in Crown Point, and a couple years at Merrillville Intermediate School.
Carol and Robert, her husband of 59 years, built a loving foundation for life together, accepting challenges and celebrating successes. She became the caring mother of three daughters and one son: Debbie Malott, Darla Malott, Candace Ziese, and Daniel Brown. Joining Carol on her journey through life were her seven much loved grandchildren: Jessica Mayfield (Malott), Benjamin Malott, James Malott, Kenn Ziese, Clinton Brown, Liam Brown, and Owen Brown. She welcomed her three sons-in-law, and one daughter-in-law: Tim Malott, James Earl Malott, Kenneth Ziese, and Jody Brown (Longfellow). Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virgil and Marguerite Tyring; her father-in-law, Charles Brown; and her mother-in-law, June Wade; her son-in-law, James Earl Malott; and her two brothers, Jerry Tyring and Gene Tyring. She is survived by three sisters: Peggy (Willie) Shafer, Jane (Jack) Tichenor, and Becky (Jon) Bundy. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN, 606 E. 113th Ave., 219-663-2500.
If one feels the need to honor Carol's life, the family suggests donations be given in her memory to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
Thoughts from the family:
"We said what we needed to say to each other." - Robert
"Carol, I admired and appreciated you volunteering to teach art in two schools." - Tim
"Mom, thank you for exemplifying a passion for life and courage to wholly live within it." - Debbie
"Carol, thank you for helping Candace get the daycare started by being the first director." - Ken
"Thank you, Mom, for helping me get CFLC started in 2004--forever grateful." - Candy
"I will never forget the smile on your face when you went camping and four wheeling with my family." - Dan
"Thank you for the love and support you gave the boys and me. The boys will miss you. I promise I will take care of your son the best I can." - Jody
The last social media post Carol shared was this: "I am so blessed to have you in my life."