Carol (nee Tyring) Brown

Dec. 29, 1940 - July 18, 2021

CROWN POINT - Carol Brown (nee Tyring), age 80, of Crown Point, passed away at 3:28 AM, on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

During the past few years, and until her last breath, Carol withstood the effects of congestive heart failure with determination and optimism. She died in the arms of her loving husband, surrounded by her adoring family. Her love for her family, including her siblings and their families, will always be remembered.

Carol graduated from Petersburg High School. From there she attended Oakland City University, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education, with a focus on Social Studies and Art. Later in life, she also attended Purdue Calumet University, pursuing early childhood education. Carol was a teacher's teacher. She would teach all day, and then prepare for several hours each night. She had a second to none ability to combine art with history. She loved seeing children excited and motivated about learning. During her career in education, she taught at various schools: Hobart Township (3rd), Jane Ball Elementary in Cedar Lake, Crown Point (K-6), Holy Trinity School (K) in Merrillville, and Children First Learning Center in Crown Point. She also voluntarily taught Art for eight years at Trinity Lutheran School in Crown Point, and a couple years at Merrillville Intermediate School.