Dec. 14, 1935 - Oct. 14, 2022

FISHERS, IN - Carol O'Donnell, 86, of Fishers, IN, passed away on October 14, 2022, surrounded by family.

She was born on December 14, 1935 in East Chicago IN, to Joseph and Eva Dubravich. Carol was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, where she met the love of her life, Duane O'Donnell. They were wed on November 21, 1953 in Gary IN, and were happily married for 65 years, until his death in 2018. Together they raised four children in Highland IN, where they lived from 1956 until 1998. Carol served faithfully as the Attendance Officer at Bishop Noll from 1980 to 1992. Duane and Carol were active parishioners at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland. In retirement, they relocated to Fishers in 1998, where they were actively involved at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist.

Friends and family were graced by Carol's love, dignity, determination, strength and guidance. She owned a quick wit, an elegant style and an unselfish spirit. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother, GG and aunt. Carol was an avid reader with a deep love of learning, and instilled that throughout our family. Her trip with her sisters to explore their Croatian roots was a high point of her travels. When Dad's health declined later in life, Mom's exceptional care granted him several added years. We miss her dearly, and "love you more".

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow the Mass.

Carol is survived by her children: Patrick (Anita) O'Donnell, Susan (John) Mahanna, Robert (Penni) O'Donnell and Peggy (Rob) Savin; grandchildren: Sarah (Matt), John, Morgan (Jordan), Gweny (Payton), Alex, Kyle, Devin, Brendan, Max, Joey and Quinn; great-grandchildren: Liam and Cecilia; and her beloved sisters: Nancy Balzer and Joanne Dubravich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents; her sister, Mary Ann Comer; and her dear friend and relative, Roberta Sredzinski.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers - Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com