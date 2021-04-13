 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carol Peters

Carol Peters

HOBART, IN - Carol Peters, age 73, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away April 11, 2021. She loved bingo, hummingbirds and lilies and was an Elvis fan. Carol loved the holidays and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Pauline Sheely; sister, Paula Sheely; brother, Bobby Sheely. Carol is survived by her sons: Mark (Lesa) Peters, Paul (Alyssa) Peters; grandchildren: Zack, Halley, Hannah, Andrew, Emily, Cameron, Isabelle and Logan; great grandchildren: Christopher, Rosalina Winter; sister, Samantha (nee Sheely) (Danny) Lauderdale; brother, Ronald Sheely.

Visitation for Carol will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MKE distillery cheers return of tailgating with L Flag bourbon

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts