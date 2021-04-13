HOBART, IN - Carol Peters, age 73, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away April 11, 2021. She loved bingo, hummingbirds and lilies and was an Elvis fan. Carol loved the holidays and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Pauline Sheely; sister, Paula Sheely; brother, Bobby Sheely. Carol is survived by her sons: Mark (Lesa) Peters, Paul (Alyssa) Peters; grandchildren: Zack, Halley, Hannah, Andrew, Emily, Cameron, Isabelle and Logan; great grandchildren: Christopher, Rosalina Winter; sister, Samantha (nee Sheely) (Danny) Lauderdale; brother, Ronald Sheely.

Visitation for Carol will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com