CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN - Carol Raye Gray, age 71, formerly of Crawfordsville and Roselawn, IN, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018 at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on March 18, 1947 in Paris, KY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Schanding and Geneva (Nichols) Schanding. Carol graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Recreational Therapy and graduate of St. Joe College with a teaching degree. Carol retired with 25 years of service at Lincoln Elementary with the North Newton School Corporation.
Carol married Don E. Gray on August 29, 1970 in Madison and he survives. She loved traveling, reading, cryptogram, knitting, shopping and loved her Big Mac's and more importantly spending time with friends and family.
Surviving with her husband are her children: Staci (Adam) Gray-Allen of Lafayette and Dr. Jason (Donitra) Gray of Pendleton; siblings: Bonnie (Marvin) Godwin of Columbus, IN, Pamela (Dale) Richmer and Cindy Geisler (Markt) both of Madison, IN, eight grandchildren: Torin Messer, Collin Messer, Kierstin Messer, Jason W. Gray, Jacob Gray, Alivia Gray, Hudson Allen and Finley Allen.
Friends may call 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment at Meadow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hearts in Motion, 2210 US 41, Schererville, IN 46375. Share memories and condolences online at