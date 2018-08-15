DECATUR, AL - Carol Ruth Petrie, age 78, of Decatur AL (long-time resident of Munster IN) passed away August 11, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard J. Petrie and great-grandson, Austin Cook. She is survived by her loving children: Diane (John) Korellis, Sandy (Scott) Harris and Scott (Janice) Petrie; three grandchildren: Josh Jones, Jenny Monarch and Henry Korellis, two great- grandchildren: Kaitlin Cook and Ben Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Committee on Church Cooperation 119 1st Avenue NE PO Box 131, Decatur AL 35602.
She lived her life as the phrase she included in every dinner prayer 'Help us to help others'.