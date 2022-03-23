Carol Smith

Jan 21, 1933 - March 8, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carol "Jean" Smith, 89, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully at 8:11 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Hobart, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 21, 1933, in Wellsville, New York to Glenn Allen and Verne Franklin (Rowley) Doane.

Jean came here with her parents in 1942 and graduated from Emerson High School in 1951. Jean worked as a secretary at Merrillville High School from 1968 to 1989. After retiring, her husband, Chuck and her loved to travel and wintered in Yuma, AZ for 17 years.

On July 26, 1952, at Grace United Methodist Church, in Gary, Indiana, she married the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" D. Smith, who preceded her in death October 14, 2015. Together they raised three children.

Also preceding in death were her parents.

Surviving are her three children: Terri (Don) Ensign of Hebron, Bob (Sandy) Smith of Chesterton, and Diane Reed (Ed) Kulakowski of Portage; eight grandchildren: Shawn (Jennifer) Ensign, Jilenna (Clint) Cloys, Christy Dapko, Jaclyn (Niko) Vlahos, Jake and Dylan Smith, and Danielle and Alexander Rossman; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery chapel. Burial will follow the service in the cemetery. SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Charley's Glorious Angels c/o Terri Ensign, 17 Marvin Gardens, Hebron, Indiana 46341 in memory of Carol "Jean" Smith.