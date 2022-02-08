MUNSTER, IN - Carol Sterk (nee Osenga), age 92 of Munster, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Henry Sterk. Loving mother of Henry (late Joanna) Sterk, Carolyn (Mark Paulson) Sterk, and Gwendolyn (Frederick Smithhart) Sterk. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Bonnie Rafeedy, the late Ina Canino, and the late Ruth Trapani. Carol was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 p.m.. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Private entombment will take place at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL.