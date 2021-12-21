 Skip to main content
Carol "Sue" Randall

July 31, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021

The Lord called Carol "Sue" Randall home on December 18, 2021.

Sue, 85, was born July 31, 1936, in Vincennes, Indiana. She graduated from Hammond Tech in 1955, and the University of Indianapolis in the 80s. Sue retired from the State of Indiana Department of Transportation. Sue was a doting wife, mother, and a faithful servant of God. Sue married Ralph, the love of 57 years of her life, on April 17, 1964, and raised two children.

Sue is survived by her husband, Ralph Randall; her sisters: Rita (Mike) Holm, Judy (David) Meyer; her children: Roger (Randy) Randall and Dana (Thad Swiezy) Hood; grandchildren: Austin and Andrew Hood and great-granddaughter, Jade Iris. She was preceded in death by her parents: Carlos F. Winkler and Catherine M. (Allen) Winker; brothers: Don (Marg) Jack (Rosemary), Fred (Georgine) Dan (Deborah) David and Eddie Winkler (inf) and sister, Betty (Joe) Hussey. Sue adored her numerous nieces and nephews and the many descendants in her large family.

Services will be 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville. Visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.

