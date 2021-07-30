 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carol Viola Teske (nee Sisson) (copy)

Carol Viola Teske (nee Sisson) (copy)

Carol Viola Teske (nee Sisson)

March 8, 1936 — April 4, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Carol Viola Teske (nee Sisson), age 85, devoted wife and loving mother passed away peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia.

She was preceded in death by her mother Naomi Sisson (nee Krantz), father Joseph Sisson, brother and sister-in-law, James and Bonnie Sisson, sister Bonnie Wenzel (nee Sisson), brother-in-law Jack Wenzel, and brother-in-law Jack Gunning. Survived by husband of 65 years and devoted caregiver Donar (Pinky) Teskeher; sister, Shirley Gunning (nee Sisson); children: Robert Teske, wife Betty Teske (nee Bowman), Marsha Smith (nee Teske), and husband Jeffrey Smith; five grandchildren, and their spouses; and six great grandchildren; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

She was under the care of wonderful nurses, Julie of Passionate Care and Maggie of Dunes Home Hospice of NWIN; Josh Sandifer N.P. with House Call Doctors was also instrumental in her care.

An American Legion Auxiliary Member Service along with a Celebration of Carol's life will be held at American Legion Post 100, 1899 Central Avenue, Lake Station IN on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM. A luncheon will follow.

Please observe Covid 19 rules while attending.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lollapalooza spotlights some of TikTok's biggest musicians

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts