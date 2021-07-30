Carol Viola Teske (nee Sisson) (copy)

Carol Viola Teske (nee Sisson)

March 8, 1936 — April 4, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Carol Viola Teske (nee Sisson), age 85, devoted wife and loving mother passed away peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia.

She was preceded in death by her mother Naomi Sisson (nee Krantz), father Joseph Sisson, brother and sister-in-law, James and Bonnie Sisson, sister Bonnie Wenzel (nee Sisson), brother-in-law Jack Wenzel, and brother-in-law Jack Gunning. Survived by husband of 65 years and devoted caregiver Donar (Pinky) Teskeher; sister, Shirley Gunning (nee Sisson); children: Robert Teske, wife Betty Teske (nee Bowman), Marsha Smith (nee Teske), and husband Jeffrey Smith; five grandchildren, and their spouses; and six great grandchildren; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

She was under the care of wonderful nurses, Julie of Passionate Care and Maggie of Dunes Home Hospice of NWIN; Josh Sandifer N.P. with House Call Doctors was also instrumental in her care.