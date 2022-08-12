Carol Wolff Williams

March 17, 1968 - Aug. 7, 2022

DYER - Carol Wolff Williams, 54, of Dyer, passed away peacefully at 4:40 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Hobart.

She was born March 17, 1968, in East Chicago, IN to Marlene Shirley (Parr) Dodge.

Carol enjoyed doing arts and crafts and kayaking whenever it was nice out. She especially loved her grandkids and children. She will be deeply missed.

On August 9, 2015, in Grayson, KY, Carol married Robert Williams, who survives.

Also surviving are her three children: Susan (Brendan) Egan, Shirley (Bryan) Wolff Rivera, and Steven Wolff; special cousin: Robin Snowdy; two special friends: Gail Crosby and Rori Hamm; former husband, Michael Wolff; six brothers: James Higgason Jr., Ronald Higgason Sr., Steven Higgason, Carl Higgason Sr., and Donald and David Dodge; two sisters: Linda (Theodore) Kolton and Colleen (David) Sanquist; three grandchildren: Amy Oldham, Jason Rivera, and Elijah Egan; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and close friends: Tracey, Rita, Darr, and Ann.

Preceding in death were her mother, Marlene Dodge; two granddaughters: Madelynn and Danielle Egan; four brothers: Dale Higgason, Gerald Higgason, Edward Dodge Sr., and Keith Higgason; and stepfather, Donald Dodge.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held at later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, IN (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.