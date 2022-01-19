Carolann Gleason Wietbrock Pavich, 79, passed away, Sunday, January 16, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Wietbrock; grandchildren: Clark, Rhett and Tori Godwin; Ashley and Amanda Furmankiewicz; siblings, Mary Lou (Dick) Gross and Jim (Trisha) Gleason; sisters: in law, Rosemary Gleason, Judy and Betty Wietbrock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lora Lee; daughter, Lora Furmankiewicz; brother, William Patrick; brothers-in-law: Vernon and Chuck Weitbrock.

Carolann was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell, a Dental Hygienist for both Dr. James, Lowell and Merrillville Oral Surgery Center. Visitation, Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES with Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Lori's Smile, 320 Lincoln St. Porter, IN 46304.