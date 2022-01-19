 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolann Gleason Wietbrock Pavich
Carolann Gleason Wietbrock Pavich, 79, passed away, Sunday, January 16, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Wietbrock; grandchildren: Clark, Rhett and Tori Godwin; Ashley and Amanda Furmankiewicz; siblings, Mary Lou (Dick) Gross and Jim (Trisha) Gleason; sisters: in law, Rosemary Gleason, Judy and Betty Wietbrock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lora Lee; daughter, Lora Furmankiewicz; brother, William Patrick; brothers-in-law: Vernon and Chuck Weitbrock.

Carolann was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell, a Dental Hygienist for both Dr. James, Lowell and Merrillville Oral Surgery Center. Visitation, Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES with Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery.

We ask that you follow CDC and State Guidelines regarding mask wearing and Social Gathering. Our Lounge remains closed to the public.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Lori's Smile, 320 Lincoln St. Porter, IN 46304.

sheetsfuneral.com.

