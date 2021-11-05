 Skip to main content
July 23, 1944 — Nov. 2, 2021

KOKOMO, IN — Carole A. Granger, 77, of Kokomo, formerly of Highland, Indiana, passed away at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born July 23, 1944, in Hammond, Indiana to Walter and Anna (Bac) Fuss. She married Jack Granger on July 24, 1965, in Hammond, Indiana and he survives.

Carole retired from Bell Parts Supply as a receiving clerk in 1999 with many years service. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo and enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking.

Surviving family include her husband, Jack Granger of Kokomo; two sons: Eric (Karen) Granger of Lafayette and David Granger of Kokomo. She is also survived by one sister, Marilyn Stanish of Naperville IL and one brother, Ken Fuss recently of Indianapolis and several nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Norbert Fuss.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 8, 2021, at 12:00 noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo with Rev. Fr. Christopher Shocklee officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or online at www.stjude.org in Carole's memory. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com.

