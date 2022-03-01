Dec. 1, 1943 - Feb. 25, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Carole A. Niessen (nee Brehmer), 78, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Survived by two sons: Ed Niessen of Florida and Rob (Rachel) Niessen of Griffith; one granddaughter, Lexi Niessen; two sisters: Marie (Rick) Mis of Highland and Nancy (Tim) Blackburn of Naperville, IL, one niece and several nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Edward and Margaret Brehmer.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home 8941 Kleinman Road Highland, IN. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, directly at St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church 6629 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, IN with Very Rev. John P. Kowalczyk, Jr. officiating. Burial will be at the St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Cemetery 1639--169th St. in Hammond following the church service.

Mrs. Niessen was a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church of Cedar Lake (formerly of East Chicago) and worked as a medical lab technician for over 55 years, with 30 years at Alverno Labs in Hammond. Memorials may be given to the Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN 46321.

