Carole A. Parry

CHESTERTON, IN — Carole A. Parry, 89, Chesterton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Private family services will be conducted. The OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

On June 4, 1955 in she married John "Jack" Parry who preceded her in death.

Surviving are three sons, Brad (Linda) Parry of Westville, IN, Jeff (Brenda) Parry of Michigan City, IN, Craig Parry of Chesterton, IN; daughter, Leslye Kreighbaum of Michigan City, IN; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Cunningham; and son-in-law, Steven Kreighbaum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

