CROWN POINT, IN - Carole Ann Fraley, age 74 of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
She is survived by her son Raymond; sister Sharon (Ed) Doepping; brother Dennis (Darryl) Hershman; and nephew: Michael Hershman. She is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Violet Hershman and nephew Ward Doepping.
Carole was a member of Southlake Christian Church in Crown Point. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1963 and a retired LPN from St. Anthony Home in Crown Point.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will immediately follow from PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL CHAPEL with Pastor Perry McLemore officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
