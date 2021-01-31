Carole Ann Heuring (nee Stolp)

Mrs. Heuring was incredibly blessed and incredibly loved. She met her husband, H. P. "hal" Heuring of 43 years in grammar school at the pencil sharpener when they were just 14 years old. He was the love of her life and she still had a twinkle in her eye when his name was mentioned the day before she left us. They married in 1958 at St. Bridget Church in Hobart, IN and had four children in four years: Scott Paul Heuring (Mindy Heuring), Brenda Ann (Jim) Howard, Craig Paul (Paula) Heuring and Paulette Ann (Jim) Marino. Carole was a registered nurse and earned her nursing degree at Rosland Community Hospital in 1958. She worked primarily as a surgical or ER nurse. She was Mrs. Heuring, Mrs. H. Lorac (Carol backwards) and Mamacita to every kid known to the family. She loved having everyone in the pool all summer and she was often the first call whenever any kid in the neighborhood got sick or wiped out on their bike. (Everyone knew she kept tetanus shots in the refrigerator). She always made everyone, young and old, feel welcome. When her children left for college, Carole tried her hand at golf and was pretty darn good. She played several times a week with her buddies in the Valparaiso Country Club 18-hold league, and she made many lifelong friends in Ft. Myers, FL on the Olde Hickory golf course where she and hal spent many winters. Carole and hal built their life in Hobart until 1986 when they moved to Valparaiso. She was a member of the Hobart Jaycees, Phi Beta Psi Sorority and she also volunteered as a "pink lady" at St. Mary Medical Center and was a life member of the auxiliary.