June 26, 1939 - March 31, 2023

MOROCCO, IN - Carole Kessler, 83, of Morocco, IN, departed this world to enter her heavenly home on Friday evening, March 31, 2023. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family and cherished friends.

Carole was born in Valparaiso, IN on June 26, 1939. The daughter of Earl and Alice (Bond) Hanrahan, Carole was an outgoing, fun-loving child who made friends quickly and easily. She was a cheerleader and baton twirler, eventually becoming head majorette. Her peers voted her prom queen and yearbook queen, and she served as the Girl's Athletic Association President. Carole graduated from Liberty Township High School in Porter County, Indiana in 1957.

Carole met future husband Ron Dillingham in kindergarten. After high school, they married and had two children, Mark and Marilyn. Carole, Ron and their family resided in Valparaiso, Indiana until Ron's death in 1966.

Carole found love again with John D. Kessler of Morocco. They married in 1968 and made their home on John's ancestral family farm. They had one son, David. Carole spent her days taking care of her family and her home and serving her church and her community. She was the chairman of the Valparaiso Christian Women's Club and served as a Stephen Minister at Morocco First United Methodist Church. In her free time, Carole was an expert quilter and a talented seamstress who created many incredible quilts and other handmade items that will be treasured by her family for generations to come. One of Carole's favorite activities was to watch her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they played a variety of sports. Occasionally, John could even convince her to attend a college football or basketball game to support her Purdue Boilermakers.

Carole is survived by her husband, John D. Kessler; three children: Mark (April) Dillingham, Marilyn (Michael) Gumz, and David (Lisa) Kessler; eight grandchildren: Milissa (Eric) Beale, Crystal (Scott) Brown, Sarah Gumz, Patrick (Kami) Gumz, Amy (Jordan) Clark, Alyce Kessler, Jacob Kessler, and Tyler Kessler; nine great-grandchildren: Ian Beale, Oliver Beale, Mila Beale, Addison Brown, Jonas Brown, Joseph Gumz, Betsy Gumz, Zoe Gumz, and Owen Clark; one sister, Christine (Larry) Antes; and many other beloved family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ron; one sister, Mary Ann Criswell; and one brother, Robert (Bonnie) Hanrahan. Her caring personality, sparkling smile and infectious laugh will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at noon at the Morocco First United Methodist Church. Pastor Susan Martin will officiate the service, assisted by the Rev. Patrick M. Gumz. Burial will follow at Murphy Cemetery in Morocco. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morocco First United Methodist Church.

