Carole Mayden

CROWN POINT, IN - Carole L. Mayden, age 87, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of 66 years: Dr. J. Robert Mayden; children: Jill (Tim) Manvilla of Indianapolis, IN, Jana (Alan) Wertepny of Loxachahee, FL, Kim (Sally Collins) Mayden of Kirkwood, MO, Kara (Dr. Dean) Argo of Nashville, TN, Kay (Chuck) Sharpe of Tipp City, OH, Jay (Carrie) Mayden of Crown Point, IN, and Jeff (Heather) Mayden of Wildwood, MO; 13 grandchildren (and spouses): Shannon (Jason) Raynor, Brett (Jenny) Manvilla, Dr. Brittney (Dr. James) McClymonds, Ryan (Carrie) Wertepny, Randy Wertepny, Dr. Taylor Argo, Ben Argo, Jordan (Danielle) Sharpe, Lauren (Michael) Porto, Ellise Sharpe, Jenna Mayden, Jack Mayden, and Sydney Mayden; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Orpha Rothermel; and sister: Shirley Letterer.
Carole was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1950. Carole was a tremendous homemaker who provided love and support to her husband, seven children, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a passion for reading and spent many years on the shores of Sanibel Island, FL - she was an expert shell collector. Carole won numerous blue ribbons at Shell Shows. She also used many of the shells to create 'one-of-a-kind' shell gifts through her business 'From the Shores of Sanibel'.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Funeral Prayers will be said at 9:15 AM on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point, IN 46307, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
To view directions and sign Carole's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.