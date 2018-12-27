FORMERLY LAKE STATION, IN - Carolee F. Epperson (nee Kaufman), age 90, formerly of Lake Station, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 at Crown Point Christian Village. She was born on October 26, 1928 in La Porte Co., IN to the late Ray and M. Esther (nee Taylor) Kaufman. She retired from St. Mary's Medical Center where she worked as a Registered Nurse. She was a former school nurse at River Forest and Lake Station Community Schools. She volunteered at health fairs and various events to check blood pressures. Carolee was a member of United Trinity Methodist Church in Hobart. After retirement, she became an active member at the Bonner Senior Center. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her son, Jim (Carolyn) Epperson; daughters, Mary (Jeff) Liggett and Jill Epperson; step-daughters, Lynne Roth and Charlotte (Eric) Goldberg; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; special daughters, Sandy Manis and Trina Eldridge; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Epperson; granddaughters, Ashley and Lynne Burbee; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Edwards; brother, Gerald (Kathryn) Kaufman and step-son, Alan Epperson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers at Crown Point Christian Village.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will take place Friday, December 28, 2018 from 12:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., with additional visitation at church from 2:00-3:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Cover officiating at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3561 S. Randolph St., Hobart, Indiana 46342. Cremation will follow. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.