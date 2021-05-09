 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina "Caro" Rivera

Carolina "Caro" Rivera

Carolina "Caro" Rivera

I Miss you Mom

I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.

Happy Mother's Day from Big Mike, your four babies Lil Mike, Jay, Lucy, Angel, and your grandbabies. We love you!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Father Continues Search For Son After Boat Capsizes

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts