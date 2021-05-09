Carolina "Caro" Rivera

I Miss you Mom
I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.
Happy Mother's Day from Big Mike, your four babies Lil Mike, Jay, Lucy, Angel, and your grandbabies. We love you!
