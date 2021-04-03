IN LOVING MEMORY OF CAROLINA "CARO" RIVERA ON HER 12TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. A heart of gold stopped beating, two shining eyes at rest God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Little did we know that morning, the sorrow the day would bring. The end was sudden, the shock severe, we never knew that death was so near. When days are sad and lonely, and evening shadows fall, we hear your voice and see your face your sweet memory lingers on. God knew you had to leave us, but you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you Home. "Give Angel a big hug from all of us, too." Love, Big Mike, 'Lil Mike, Jay, Lucy; Grandbabies: Baby Mike, Lincoln, Ace, Jenni, Baby Jay, Gabe, Marcus, Mya, and Baby Angel