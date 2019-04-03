{{featured_button_text}}
CAROLINA "CARO" RIVERA

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CAROLINA "CARO" RIVERA ON HER 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God can tell us why. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you Home. Love, Big Mike, your four Babies: Lil Mike, Jay, Lucy, Angel and Grandbabies: Baby Mike, Lincoln, Ace, Jenni, Baby Jay, Gabe, Marcus, Mya & Baby Angel.