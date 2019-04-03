IN LOVING MEMORY OF CAROLINA "CARO" RIVERA ON HER 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God can tell us why. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you Home. Love, Big Mike, your four Babies: Lil Mike, Jay, Lucy, Angel and Grandbabies: Baby Mike, Lincoln, Ace, Jenni, Baby Jay, Gabe, Marcus, Mya & Baby Angel.
Breaking
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Print Ads
Service
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault