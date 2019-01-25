Try 1 month for 99¢
Carolina Mercado

IN LOVING MEMORY CAROLINA MERCADO. With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: 'Look! The tent of God is with mankind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them. And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.' Love Always, Your Family.

