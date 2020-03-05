Caroline Bajda, age 101 is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She passed away peacefully into His arms on March 2, 2020.

"Sweet Caroline" showed love to all the Lord put in her path. She had the gift of hospitality which she missed dearly after entering Munster Med Inn. Her strength, determination, and her call to be a "prayer warrior" was evident to the end. She was a former member of Suburban Bible Church and devoted to her loved ones. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, son Al, parents Mary and Felix DeMichele, and by her sister Emilia Nicolo

Caroline is survived by her daughter, Anita Gavranic; son, Bob (Naomi) Bajda, daughter-in-law Natalie Bajda; nine grandchildren: Debbie (Dave) Kirk, Laurie (Eric) Hilgeman, Phil (Tasha) Gavranic, Chris Gavranic, Jennifer Bajda, Brian (Vanessa) Bajda, Michael (Jill) Nastav, Elliot (Fiance Kailyn) Bajda, Katie Bajda; 11 great grandchildren, and by her several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith with Pastor Dave Kirk officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Friday March 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com