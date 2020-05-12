EAST CHICAGO, IN - Caroline Buzinski (nee Burczak), age 95 of East Chicago, IN was born November 1, 1924 and passed away peacefully of natural causes Thursday, May 7, 2020. She is survived by two children: Annette Buzinski and Ray Buzinski, Jr.; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Virginia (late Walter) Burczak. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray J. Buzinski (2002); parents, Isadore and Anna Burczak; seven siblings: Emily Burczak, Stephanie "Betty" Kolodziej, John Burczak, Angeline Kaniuk, Victoria Burczak, Walter Burczak and Helen Idrizow.