GRANT PARK, IL - Caroline Marie Francis Segert (nee Hartog), age 98, of Grant Park passed away November 12, 2021. She is survived by her children: Janice (Terry) Buchmeier, Karen (David) Greenholt, and Wesley (Jeanette) Segert; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings: Janet Guritz (nee Hartog), and Bob (Opal) Hartog. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Segert; parents, Nikolas and Emma Hartog; son, James (late Joyce) Segert; grandson, Michael; and siblings: Jake Hartog, Helen (nee Hartog) Bakker, and Elmer Hartog.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN 46303, and Monday, November 15,2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 W. 113th Ave. Dyer, IN 46311. Burial will follow immediately at Zion UCC Cemetery.

Caroline was a member of the Zion UCC and part of their Sunday School for 48 years. She enjoyed the church's activities and organizations. She was a volunteer at the Gleaners Resale Shop for 36 years. Caroline also appreciated reading, crocheting, and baking cookies. She grew up in Dyer and moved to Grant Park where she lived for 71 years as a devoted farmer's wife and homemaker. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please share your gifts with Zion UCC or Gleaners of South Lake County. www.burdanfuneralhome.com