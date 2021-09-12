Caroline N. Hodowal

Caroline loved her family and her grandchildren. She especially cherished her role as mother and as "BeMa" and "Scoo" to her grandchildren. She made them feel loved and always made time for whatever was important to them. Caroline was always optimistic and always found something good or positive in everything she did or situation she encountered. She loved a funny story, had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her knew the warmth of her smile could light up any room.