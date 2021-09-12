Caroline N. Hodowal

Sept. 3, 1942 - Aug. 4, 2021
CARMEL, IN - passed away peacefully at the age of 78 in Carmel, Indiana on August 4, after a brief battle with acute leukemia. She was born in Hammond, Indiana on September 3, 1942 to her parents, the late Donald and Rose Norris. She was pre-deceased by her beloved son Phillip Bainbridge, Jr. of Tampa, Florida. She is survived by her dear brothers: Robert Norris of Indianapolis, Indiana and Donald Norris of A, Mississippi.
Caroline studied elementary education at Indiana State University leading to her first jobs as a first and fifth grade teacher. She was a founding member of the P.E.O. Chapter in Carmel, Indiana. PEO is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate and advance other women through education scholarships, grants, and loans. She lived most of her life in northwest and central Indiana, and although she lived in Naples, FL in the colder months in her later years, she always considered Indiana home.
Caroline married Phillip Bainbridge and raised her four children in Munster and Carmel, Indiana. After divorcing in 1991, Caroline met and married her loving husband, John Hodowal. John and Caroline married in March 1993 and had a wonderful 28 years of marriage together. They fully embraced and loved each other's families, and they loved life together. They enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending Cub games, traveling, and especially being with family and friends.
Caroline loved her family and her grandchildren. She especially cherished her role as mother and as "BeMa" and "Scoo" to her grandchildren. She made them feel loved and always made time for whatever was important to them. Caroline was always optimistic and always found something good or positive in everything she did or situation she encountered. She loved a funny story, had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her knew the warmth of her smile could light up any room.
Caroline is survived by her husband, John Hodowal; son, Mark Bainbridge (Lisa); daughter Katharine Bainbridge (Guy Blume); son, Jonathon Bainbridge; grandchildren: Cameron and Carter Bainbridge (Mark); daughter-in-law Suzanne Bainbridge (Phil); grandchildren: Jennifer, Stephanie and Christina Bainbridge, step-son-in-law Paul Miller and step-daughter-in-law Laura Hodowal Miller; grandchildren: Abigail, Paul, and John Charles, step-daughter-in law Melissa Hodowal and granddaughter, Karissa Hodowal; sisters-in-law: Sara Norris (Robert) and Lola Norris (Donald); nieces and nephews: Benjamin, Dana, Lia, and Robert Norris.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Caroline's honor to The Julian Center in Indianapolis, Indiana or to Indiana University Health – Simon Cancer Center for Leukemia Research at: https://www.iuhealthfoundation.org/donate Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com