Jan. 24, 1953 - June 5, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - Caroline (nee Grapsas) Basile, age 68, of Munster, IN, departed this life peacefully on the morning of June 5, 2021.
Caroline was born January 24, 1953 to George and Stella (nee Pappas) Grapsas in Chicago, IL. She grew up behind the counter of the Hegewisch South Shore Station, which her parents ran for many years.
Carol graduated from George Washington High School in Hegewisch in 1970 and attended secretarial school before securing a job as an insurance agent in downtown Chicago. For more than 40 years, she commuted to the city via the same train station where she grew up.
Carol was a proud mother of her daughter, Courtney, and always supported her activities and adventures. Carol loved plays, musicals, her beloved grand-dog, and music, especially the Beatles and Paul McCartney. A devoted member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, she was godmother and nouna to three, and a member of the Daughters of Penelope.
Carol loved being around friends and family. To gain Carol as a friend was to gain a friend for life, whether you met in kindergarten or last week. Her kindness was contagious and she was enormously thankful to have so many caring friends as a part of her life.
Carol is survived by her only daughter, Courtney (Ryan) Anderson; brother Nick Grapsas; brother-in-law John (Leslie) Henry; and sister-in-law Susan (Richard) Panfil; nieces: Amanda (Ian) Muinzer, Michelle (Ryan) Young, and Brooke (Nick) Ober; nephews: Jimmie (Jessica) Draper, Ryan (Justine) Draper, and Rory Draper; many great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as cousins in the Chicago area, Greece, and Australia.
She was preceded in death by her sister Cecilia (nee Grapsas) Henry in 2002, her parents George and Stella Grapsas, in-laws Tony and Evelyn (nee Telac) Basile as well as former husband James A. Basile.
"In my life, I loved them all." - The Beatles
A wake will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46324 at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 with Father David Bissias officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation -
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Basile family.