Jan. 24, 1953 - June 5, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Caroline (nee Grapsas) Basile, age 68, of Munster, IN, departed this life peacefully on the morning of June 5, 2021.

Caroline was born January 24, 1953 to George and Stella (nee Pappas) Grapsas in Chicago, IL. She grew up behind the counter of the Hegewisch South Shore Station, which her parents ran for many years.

Carol graduated from George Washington High School in Hegewisch in 1970 and attended secretarial school before securing a job as an insurance agent in downtown Chicago. For more than 40 years, she commuted to the city via the same train station where she grew up.

Carol was a proud mother of her daughter, Courtney, and always supported her activities and adventures. Carol loved plays, musicals, her beloved grand-dog, and music, especially the Beatles and Paul McCartney. A devoted member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, she was godmother and nouna to three, and a member of the Daughters of Penelope.

Carol loved being around friends and family. To gain Carol as a friend was to gain a friend for life, whether you met in kindergarten or last week. Her kindness was contagious and she was enormously thankful to have so many caring friends as a part of her life.